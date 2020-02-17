Army Jawans Rescue Drowning Woman in Assam’s Barpeta

Shohini Bose

Two army personnel – Sub Layakram and Hav Ashok Bhakhar of the 9th Jat Regiment –saved a women who had slipped and fallen into the Nakanda Nala from a bridge in the Barpeta District of Assam, at about 12:15 pm on 16 February.

Acting immediately on the situation, the two jawans jumped into the river to rescue the drowning woman.

The valiant effort of the two jawans was caught on camera and widely shared. Layakram and Bhakar received praises from the netizens for their bravery and presence of mind.

