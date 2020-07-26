Abducted Kanpur Man Killed, IPS & 3 Cops Suspended Over ‘Laxity’

The Kanpur police has said that Sanjeet Yadav, a lab technician who was kidnapped on 22 June, was murdered between 26 and 27 June allegedly by his friends and his body was thrown into the Pandu river.

Five people have now been taken into custody, of whom two were his colleagues at the pathology lab. The motive behind the kidnapping and murder is still not known.

The body of the victim has also not been recovered as yet.