Abducted Kanpur Man Killed, IPS & 3 Cops Suspended Over ‘Laxity’
Sanjeet Yadav, a lab technician who was kidnapped on 22 June, was murdered between 26 and 27 June by his friends.
Video Editor: Mohd Ibrahim
Video Producer: Debayan Dutta
The Kanpur police has said that Sanjeet Yadav, a lab technician who was kidnapped on 22 June, was murdered between 26 and 27 June allegedly by his friends and his body was thrown into the Pandu river.
Five people have now been taken into custody, of whom two were his colleagues at the pathology lab. The motive behind the kidnapping and murder is still not known.
The body of the victim has also not been recovered as yet.
Sandeep, son of Chaman Singh who worked at a local pathology lab, was kidnapped on 22 June. The kidnappers called up the family and demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom. Subsequently, Chaman Singh lodged a complaint and a FIR was registered at the Barra police station.
“They have confessed that they committed the murder on 26 or 27 June along with their accomplices. The body was disposed of in the Pandu river according to the information received,” said Sanjeet’s father, Chaman Singh Yadav.
Family Alleges Police Negligence
The Kanpur police landed in a major controversy after they allegedly asked the family to pay the ransom money to the kidnappers. The family arranged for the money, Rs 30 lakh, and went to the designated spot on the Gujaini railway track on 13 July. The police were allegedly waiting in the wings to swoop down on the kidnapper.
However, the entire plan went awry when the kidnapper allegedly fled with the money and there was no sign of the victim.
“I have complaints against the police. They made us pay the money. Even so, they did not retrieve my brother. When my father’s friend and my cousin took matters in their own hands the police asked them to not be involved. Meanwhile, all my money was taken but my brother did not come back.”Ruchi, Sanjeet’s sister
‘Police’s Plan to Nab the Kidnappers Failed’
“The family was asked to pay a ransom. The police had set a trap to nab the criminals and tried to arrest them. However, due to some reason, the operation failed. And the then SHO of Barra, Ranjit Rai has been suspended for laxity. Presently, our search is going on at the place where they claim to have disposed of the body. And we are trying to retrieve the dead body.”Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur
IPS officer (SP South) Aparna Gupta, the station in-charge, CO and SSP have been suspended for negligence.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.