AAP’s Sanjay Singh Breaks Into A Song After Party’s Landslide Win
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
The Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections in Delhi by winning 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. The BJP, meanwhile, managed to win only eight seats.
With the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably, leaders and supporters celebrations broke out at the AAP’s headquarters. Kejriwal also offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Amidst the celebrations, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, sang a rendition
His song ‘Ruke na jo, jhuke na jo’ spoke about AAP’s resolve to overcome any hurdles that came it way.
“Ruke na jo, jhuke na jo, dabe na jo,
mite na jo hum vo inqalaab hein,
zulm ka jawaab hein har shaheed ka,
gareeb ka hameen to khwaab hein,” the lyrics said.
