AAP’s Sanjay Singh Breaks Into A Song After Party’s Landslide Win

AAP’s Sanjay Singh Breaks Into A Song After Party’s Landslide Win

News Videos
The Quint

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections in Delhi by winning 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. The BJP, meanwhile, managed to win only eight seats.

With the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably, leaders and supporters celebrations broke out at the AAP’s headquarters. Kejriwal also offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Amidst the celebrations, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, sang a rendition

His song ‘Ruke na jo, jhuke na jo’ spoke about AAP’s resolve to overcome any hurdles that came it way.

Ruke na jo, jhuke na jo, dabe na jo,
mite na jo hum vo inqalaab hein,
zulm ka jawaab hein har shaheed ka,
gareeb ka hameen to khwaab hein,” the lyrics said.

Singh also sang Anoop Vashisth’s poetry. 

Also Read : ‘Delhivered’ & ‘Kejri Wali Dilli’: Newspapers On AAP Victory

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our News Videos section for more stories.

News Videos
The Quint
    Loading...