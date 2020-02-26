Netas Speak, More Deaths: How the Day Unfolded Amid Delhi Violence

Houses burnt. Over twenty people dead. Shops vandalised. Around 180 injured. Delhi, burning. Here's a timeline of what happened today, 26 February.

1:42 am: Delhi High Court, in an urgent sitting, directs Delhi Police to immediately escort the injured in the violence to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. Ambulances had been trying to reach the hospital since afternoon.

04:45 am: Outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, police disperses people demanding action against violence in Delhi.

9:02 am: Death toll in northeast Delhi rises to 18.

For all the live updates on the Delhi violence, read here.