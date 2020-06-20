In May, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya sent a legal notice to her husband seeking divorce. She claimed that Nawaz never respected her, his family abused her physically and mentally, and his brother Shamas even raised his hand on her.In a recent development Shamas filed a complaint against Aaliya for fraud and criminal breach of trust. He alleged that he gave Aaliya Rs 2.16 crores when she was facing a financial crunch and has several emails regarding the same. Aaliya has denied all such allegations. The Quint wanted to get a perspective from both the sides, so we spoke to Aaliya and Shamas. This is what they had to say:Lost My Self-Respect: Aaliya on Seeking Divorce From NawazuddinSHAMAS: Three years back Nawaz bhai had sent a notice to Aaliya because she used to hit their kid, Shora. They have been living apart for the past 5-6 years now.SHAMAS' CLAIM 1: AALIYA USED TO PHYSICALLY ABUSE HER KID, SHORAAALIYA: Yes, the notice had come. Talks for our divorce were on and when I wanted to send a reply to the notice he (Nawaz) apologised. I have Nawaz's recording also. He said that he has not done it and someone got this done. I have never sent any notice. I told him if you have any problem talk to me, tell me when have I ever tortured the kids? He accepted that whoever sent the notice is wrong. Shamas is the one who used to plan all this against me.AALIYA'S CLAIM 1: NAWAZ SAID HE NEVER SENT ANY NOTICEAALIYA'S CLAIM 2: SHAMAS IS THE ONE WHO PLANNED ITSHAMAS: She (Aaliya) was a very good friend of mine, till she sent the legal notice to Nawaz bhai. I have always helped her. Our relationship was very good. But now the way she has been accusing us, asking for an alimony of 30 crores an a 4bhk flat, this is nothing but extortion.SHAMAS' CLAIM 2: AALIYA AND HE WERE GOOD FRIENDSSHAMAS' CLAIM 3: AALIYA WAS ASKING FOR 30 CRORES AS ALIMONYAALIYA: He was never my friend. I used to unwillingly talk to him because he used to take care of my husband's work. I had to unwillingly talk to him, message him.AALIYA'S CLAIM 3: THEY WERE NEVER FRIENDS AND SHE NEVER LIKED HIMAALIYA'S CLAIM 4: NEVER ASKED FOR Rs 30 CRORE ALIMONY 'FABRICATED NOTICE WAS CIRCULATED'SHAMAS: Her film stopped in between. She told me, 'Shamas, my film has stopped do something'. I immediately helped her and now when she is supposed to return the money she is pulling me into her and Nawaz bhai's controversy.SHAMAS' CLAIM 4: HE HELPED AALIYA WITH MONEY WHEN HER FILM 'HOLY COW' GOT STALLEDSHAMAS' CLAIM 5: SHE IS DRAGGING HIM IN HER AND NAWAZ'S FIGHTAALIYA: First, why do I need to ask for money from him? My husband is financially strong. I don't need to ask for money from anybody else.AALIYA'S CLAIM 5: SHE NEVER ASKED FOR MONEY FROM SHAMASSHAMAS: 1 crore 12 lakhs is my personal money and 91 lakhs is the company's money.SHAMAS' CLAIM 6: HE FUNDED AALIYA'S FILM WITH Rs 1 CRORE 12 LAKHS FROM HIS PERSONAL ACCOUNTNawazuddin’s Wife Aaliya Demands Divorce, Sends Notice: ReportAALIYA: This money was never his personal money because I always asked my husband for money. Shamas has tricked me and sent money from his account. I have proof of that because every month whenever money was to be transferred to my account, I would ask my husband when he was sending it as my instalments were being deducted. He would say, "Ok, I'll tell Shamas, he will transfer it" Now from where Shamas would send it and how he got it I don't know because till the money was getting transferred to my account I didn't care. I know my husband is getting the money transferred how it's coming is not my concern.AALIYA'S CLAIM 6: SHE ASKED HER HUSBAND FOR MONEY AND NOT SHAMASSHAMAS: I have filed a defamation case against Aaliya of fraud and criminal breach of trust. We were having a conversation via email till January. She is saying it's Nawaz's money. The money has come from my account, you are not from the income tax agency. I'll get an ED (Enforcement Directorate) inquiry done on her I swear. My next step will be to go to the ED. How can she call my money Nawaz bhai's money?AALIYA: We are three partners in the company, Nawaz, Shamas and me. 25% of it is my money, which I have taken as a fund from our company.SHAMAS: You have tweeted that you will be filing a case citing various sections. You go and register a complaint to the police? We are waiting that at least you will go to court.SHAMAS' CLAIM 7: AALIYA NEVER GOES TO COURT OR FILES A CASEAALIYA: I have done it now. Couldn't make a police complaint for so many years but now I have done it. I have sent the complaint to the commissioner and he replied saying it has been sent to the Additional Commissioner and an inquiry will start soon. AALIYA'S CLAIM 7: SHE HAS FILED A CASE FINALLYAALIYA:A person who can talk ill about his brother, apparently he has made Nawaz what he is today. How can he make anyone when he himself couldn't do anything in life? Whatever his (Shamas) brother is today is because of his own hard work. I have never denied that my only problem with Nawaz has been that he has always supported the wrong people and never respected his wife his children. I always wanted him to at least make his presence felt as a father but he has never done that.