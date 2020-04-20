Lockdown LIVE: Dessert Hacks During Lockdown By Pooja Dhingra

Pooja has been baking a lot at home because as she says ‘those 3 hours are mine’. And those three hours start at midnight when everybody is sleeping. She gave us some simple quick dessert recipes for the sweet cravings. We also spoke about the effect this lockdown has been having on her business. It’s almost a month that businesses have been completely shut and she is extremely stressed. She urges the government to help entrepreneurs during the time of crisis as there is zero income. But she tells us what keeps her going and one of it is surely dreaming about macarons. That is the first thing Pooja wants to make the moment she is back in her kitchen.

She also shares her thoughts on all the coronavirus warriors and said she feels grateful and would want to thank them for what they are doing.

Watch the video for more.