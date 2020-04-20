Lockdown LIVE: Dessert Hacks During Lockdown By Pooja Dhingra
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April which is now extended till 3 May to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolated at home for some more days to come.
While we are all working from home, The Quint has been doing ‘Lockdown LIVE’ with celebrities to find out what they have been up to. We have been seeing a lot of people trying their hands at cooking, baking and other things. So we got in touch with celebrity pastry chef and owner of Le15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra.
Pooja has been baking a lot at home because as she says ‘those 3 hours are mine’. And those three hours start at midnight when everybody is sleeping. She gave us some simple quick dessert recipes for the sweet cravings. We also spoke about the effect this lockdown has been having on her business. It’s almost a month that businesses have been completely shut and she is extremely stressed. She urges the government to help entrepreneurs during the time of crisis as there is zero income. But she tells us what keeps her going and one of it is surely dreaming about macarons. That is the first thing Pooja wants to make the moment she is back in her kitchen.
She also shares her thoughts on all the coronavirus warriors and said she feels grateful and would want to thank them for what they are doing.
