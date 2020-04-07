Lockdown Life With Shweta Tiwari: She is Loving Her Midday Naps

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown until 14 April, to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be quarantined at home for some time to come.

We spoke to television actor Shweta Tiwari as to how this lockdown is treating her and who she is spending time with at home. We got her to answer The Quint’s ‘Lockdown Life’ questions, and here’s what she had to say.

Shweta told us she is absolutely loving being home with her family and doing things that she never got the time to do. Like playing with her dog and taking small naps. Another thing she revealed is how her kids and cooking are keeping her busy. She even gave some tips to work from home and that the new talent that she has discovered that she has is cooking. Shweta has been cooking for her kids and absolutely enjoying it. And what is that one thing that social distancing has made her realise?