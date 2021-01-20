‘India’s Diversity Is Its Unique Quality, Accept Each Other’
Actor Anupriya Goenka shares her letter to India.
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Actor Anupriya Goenka shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
Happy Republic Day! I hope 2021 proves to be a blissful year for you. Take care of yourself and people around you. Be safe. I just want to say that India is a very special country because we have diverse cultures, languages, foods, lifestyles, clothing and traditions in this country.
Secularism is one of the most beautiful aspects of our country and the various religions that are followed here, under one roof. I think it is very important to keep it alive, as that is our uniqueness. So, accept each other. Let's be there for each other. And, let's think widely as one unit.
Yours lovingly,
Anupriya
