Karnataka Photographer Builds Camera-Shaped Home Worth Rs 71 Lakh

How far can you go to express your passion? This photographer from Karnataka's Belgaum built a house in the shape of a camera, worth Rs 71 lakh. Forty-nine-year-old Ravi Hongal and his wife Kripa Hongal, both photographers, built this unique house. Hongal has named his house 'Click'.

Photos of this house has gone viral on social media and is being widely circulated.

Hongal has even named his three sons after three popular camera brands - Canon, Nikon and Epson. These names are also etched on the outer walls of the house.

The exterior, walls and ceilings of the house resemble several parts of a camera. The railing of a balcony resembles a reel. A big flash is mounted on top of a lens on the exterior wall of the house. And then there are features resembling a memory card and a film-roll on the wall. There is also a camera shutter on the main gate.