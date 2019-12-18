‘This is Home’: Jamia Students on Cleaning Streets After Protests

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia were back on the streets chanting ‘azaadi’ and ‘We want justice’ less than 48 hours after Delhi Police lay siege on the campus following a protest that went violent on Sunday, 15 December.

The student protests on Sunday, against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed all-India NRC, ended in buses being torched and police officers and students being injured.

Amid all the resistance, a warm gesture by the present and past students of Jamia won the internet and many hearts. After the day’s protests ended on Tuesday, the students gathered to clean up the streets outside their campus.