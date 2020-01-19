Internet Only Used to Watch Dirty Films in J&K: Niti Aayog Member
Commenting on the more than five-month-long Internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat said that Internet is only used to watch “dirty films” in the union territory. He said,
Saraswat was responding to a question on why Internet was suspended in J&K on the sidelines of the annual convocation at Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Gandhinagar, reported Hindustan Times.
He also added that social media is used to “fuel protests.” He said, “Why do politicians want to go to Kashmir? They want to re-create the protests happening on the roads of Delhi in Kashmir. They use social media to fuel protests.”
In Jammu and Kashmir, Internet services were suspended along with mobile services following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August 2019.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that Internet cannot be suspended indefinitely and that access to internet is enshrined in the Constitution under the freedom of speech.
Nobody Gives NITI Aayog Right to Utter Nonsense: KCCI
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) – an apex trade body – condemned NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat's reported remarks and demanded his immediate removal. KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq told PTI.
