Internet Only Used to Watch Dirty Films in J&K: Niti Aayog Member

Internet Only Used to Watch Dirty Films in J&K: Niti Aayog Member

Videos
The Quint

Commenting on the more than five-month-long Internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat said that Internet is only used to watch “dirty films” in the union territory. He said,

“Politicians use social media to fuel protests. What difference does it make if there’s no internet in Kashmir? What do you watch on Internet there? What e-tailing is happening? Besides watching dirty films, you do nothing.”
VK Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog to ANI

Saraswat was responding to a question on why Internet was suspended in J&K on the sidelines of the annual convocation at Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Gandhinagar, reported Hindustan Times.

He also added that social media is used to “fuel protests.” He said, “Why do politicians want to go to Kashmir? They want to re-create the protests happening on the roads of Delhi in Kashmir. They use social media to fuel protests.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, Internet services were suspended along with mobile services following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August 2019.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that Internet cannot be suspended indefinitely and that access to internet is enshrined in the Constitution under the freedom of speech.

Also Read : Internet Express: A Train for Kashmiris in Search of Connectivity

Loading...

Nobody Gives NITI Aayog Right to Utter Nonsense: KCCI

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) – an apex trade body – condemned NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat's reported remarks and demanded his immediate removal. KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq told PTI.

“We condemn these remarks. They are spreading venom against the people of Kashmir. Nobody gives him the right to speak like this about the people of Jammu and Kashmir and utter this nonsense against us.”

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Videos section for more stories.

Videos
The Quint
    Loading...