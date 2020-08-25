How Shilpa Rao is Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi During Lockdown
The singer tells The Quint why Ganesh Chaturthi is special this year.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is very different. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the pomp and show with which the festival is celebrated each year is missing in Mumbai. From celebrities to the netizens of Mumbai, everyone has decided to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a much smaller scale this year.
The Quint caught up with singer Shilpa Rao, who gives us a glimpse into how she has welcomed Bappa this year. "The whole point of Ganesh Chaturthi is to catch up with friends, have bhog together. Every year, I also arrange for these musical evenings wherein my friends and I sing songs to Ganesh ji. I am missing all of that". she says.
Shilpa adds that just like all the years, though, her Ganesh idol is eco-friendly. "I always get an idol that can be immersed at home or that turns into a plant. That's so beautiful because that way we can ensure Ganesh ji always stays with us. This year, a number of local artisans and sweetmakers are suffering huge losses given the lockdown. The least we can do is support them because their livelihoods depend on this festival. I would urge people to buy clay idols instead of going in for ornate ones", Shilpa Rao adds.
Watch the video to find out more.
