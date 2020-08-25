How Shilpa Rao is Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi During Lockdown

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is very different. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the pomp and show with which the festival is celebrated each year is missing in Mumbai. From celebrities to the netizens of Mumbai, everyone has decided to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a much smaller scale this year.

The Quint caught up with singer Shilpa Rao, who gives us a glimpse into how she has welcomed Bappa this year. "The whole point of Ganesh Chaturthi is to catch up with friends, have bhog together. Every year, I also arrange for these musical evenings wherein my friends and I sing songs to Ganesh ji. I am missing all of that". she says.