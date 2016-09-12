Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Watch How To Make Nivagrya 

A simple recipe of savoury steamed snack prepared during the Ganpati festival.

Updated24 Aug 2020, 09:04 AM IST
Videos
2 min read

Nivagrya is a savoury steamed snack made with steamed rice flour. The traditional Maharashtrian snack is mostly prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ukad used for making Modaks.

Ingredients

2 cups Basmati rice flour
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)
2 green chillies
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Oil for greasing
8 four inch banana leafsquares
Yogurt for serving

Procedure

Boil 2 cups water with a pinch of salt in a non-stick pan. Add rice flour, lower heat and keep stirring for a minute. Cover and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle some more water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Repeat this process once more.

Stir continuously to prevent lumps from forming. (Photo: The Quint)
Transfer the mixture in a parat and knead till the dough is completely smooth and pliable.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and set aside to rest for 30 minutes. (Photo: The Quint)
Grind together cumin seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves and salt into a coarse paste.

Take the dough in a bowl. Add the ground paste and knead well.

Knead until smooth. (Photo: The Quint)
Heat sufficient water in a steamer.

Heat water. (Photo: The Quint)
Grease the banana leaf squares with some oil. Divide the prepared dough into small equal portions. Place each portion on your palms and slightly flatten them into small discs using your fingers.

Make small <i>puri</i> like shapes. (Photo: The Quint)
To prepare one nivagrya, place one disc on one greased banana leaf square.

Flatten it using another greased banana leaf square into small thin discs. (Photo: The Quint)
Place the discs in the steamer, cover and steam for 10 minutes.

Serve hot with yoghurt. (Photo: The Quint)
Recipe: Chef Anupa Das
Camera: Chintamani Wagh and Divya Talwar
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar

(The story is from The Quint's archives and has been republished to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi)

Published: 12 Sep 2016, 07:54 AM IST

