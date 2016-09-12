Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Watch How To Make Nivagrya
A simple recipe of savoury steamed snack prepared during the Ganpati festival.
Nivagrya is a savoury steamed snack made with steamed rice flour. The traditional Maharashtrian snack is mostly prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ukad used for making Modaks.
Ingredients
2 cups Basmati rice flour
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)
2 green chillies
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
Oil for greasing
8 four inch banana leafsquares
Yogurt for serving
Procedure
Boil 2 cups water with a pinch of salt in a non-stick pan. Add rice flour, lower heat and keep stirring for a minute. Cover and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle some more water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Repeat this process once more.
Transfer the mixture in a parat and knead till the dough is completely smooth and pliable.
Grind together cumin seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves and salt into a coarse paste.
Take the dough in a bowl. Add the ground paste and knead well.
Heat sufficient water in a steamer.
Grease the banana leaf squares with some oil. Divide the prepared dough into small equal portions. Place each portion on your palms and slightly flatten them into small discs using your fingers.
To prepare one nivagrya, place one disc on one greased banana leaf square.
Place the discs in the steamer, cover and steam for 10 minutes.
Recipe: Chef Anupa Das
Camera: Chintamani Wagh and Divya Talwar
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
(The story is from The Quint's archives and has been republished to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi)
