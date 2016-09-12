Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Watch How To Make Nivagrya 

Ingredients

2 cups Basmati rice flour

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

2 green chillies

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Oil for greasing

8 four inch banana leafsquares

Yogurt for serving

Procedure

Boil 2 cups water with a pinch of salt in a non-stick pan. Add rice flour, lower heat and keep stirring for a minute. Cover and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle some more water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Repeat this process once more.