Sec 144, Detentions, No Internet: How Delhi CAA Protests Unfolded

Hundreds of students, activists and Opposition leaders were detained on Thursday, 19 December, when they defied Section 144 to protest against the amended citizenship act as large parts of the national capital reeled under restrictions on mobile internet services and movement of traffic.

Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained near Red Fort and Mandi House – sites of the two demonstrations planned for Thursday.

Two protests were scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists, and the other by left parties. The two marches were supposed to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.