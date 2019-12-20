Sec 144, Detentions, No Internet: How Delhi CAA Protests Unfolded
Hundreds of students, activists and Opposition leaders were detained on Thursday, 19 December, when they defied Section 144 to protest against the amended citizenship act as large parts of the national capital reeled under restrictions on mobile internet services and movement of traffic.
Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained near Red Fort and Mandi House – sites of the two demonstrations planned for Thursday.
Two protests were scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists, and the other by left parties. The two marches were supposed to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.
Hundreds of flag-waving students and activists converged near the historic Jantar Mantar in the afternoon to voice their anger against the contentious law after the police forcefully evicted protesters from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House.
In the locality around Red Fort, scores of protestors were dragged into buses by the police in a bid to clear the area where Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed, which restricts gathering of more than four people.
Entry and exit gates of at least 18 Delhi Metro stations were shut while barricades were erected in large part of South, East and North Delhi to check movement of protesters, triggering massive traffic snarls in parts of the city.
“How many people will your jails hold? As Gandhiji said, once people lose the fear of being detained, they are free. Then the oppressors have lost. That is what is happening with the CAA protests,” tweeted activist Prashant Bhushan before being detained.
After he was detained, Swaraj Abhiyan President Yogendra Yadav urged people to continue their peaceful protest but warned against committing “any mistake”.
“One day we might be grateful to @narendramodi and @AmitShah for they brought the whole of India together through protests like today’s. One day we shall feel proud that we registered our voice against this unconstitutional law,” Yadav tweeted.
As the city witnessed massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Union Government not to implement the new legislation.
“I appeal to the Centre with folded hands to not bring this legislation at this time. The need of the hour is to provide employment to the youth. We should all try to bring employment opportunities for our children and this law is not needed,” he said on the sidelines of an event.
Scores of protesters at Jantar Mantar offered roses to security personnel with a message of ‘Love in return of hatred’, saying police can lathi-charge them as much as they want.
Some lawyers participating in the demonstration also offered legal assistance to protesters in case they are detained by the Delhi Police.
Several posters have been put up at the protest site against the amended Citizenship Act. One of posters read – “Digital India with no internet, Janta mange rozi roti, milti hamko lathi gali, save constitution save country”. “They (police) can block the roads and close the metro stations. Let people walk through each street. Let each street be remembered in history for these protests,” said Ramesh Ram, a law student.
Large parts of South, East, North and Central Delhi witnessed heavy traffic jams as roads were barricaded to stop movement of protesters.
Delhi Police has urged protesters to go to the designated place to protest.
“We are requesting the protestors to please apply for the designated place for the protest. In the non-designated places, public face problems and many emergency services get affected.”
“We urge people to not listen to any rumours. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.
19 Indigo Flights Cancelled, 16 Others Delayed Due to Traffic Jam
19 IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam on NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday.
Four airlines – Vistara, GoAir, Air India and IndiGo – announced that their passengers who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi will be adjusted in subsequent flights for no extra fee.
“Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues,” the official said.
In a press statement on Thursday, IndiGo said that it has “proactively blocked hotel rooms near the airport to keep our crew ready to be deployed at short notice... Customers who are affected can be rebooked at no additional cost.”
“Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passengers reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approx 20 departures (approximately 10 per cent of our Delhi departures),” the low-cost carrier said.
(With inputs from PTI)