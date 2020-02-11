‘Maybe BJP Couldn’t Convince People of Delhi’: Gautam Gambhir

Riding on its development agenda, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Crossing the halfway mark in the Assembly, the AAP won in 50 seats and is leading in 12 more, as per Election Commission data. Meanwhile, the BJP has chalked up victory in six seats and is leading in two more.

The saffron party won three out of the 10 Assembly seats under Gautam Gambhir’s East Delhi constituency.

Several chief ministers and leaders of different states and across the political spectrum congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal for nearing a resounding victory in the Assembly elections.