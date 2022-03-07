Uttarakhand Election 2022: Exit Poll Results for 70-Seat Assembly To Be Out Soon
Exit poll results for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in which 70 Assembly constituencies had gone to the polls last month, are scheduled to air after 6 pm on Monday, 7 March.
Held on 14 February, the Uttarakhand Assembly elections saw a 62.5 percent voter turnout across the 13 districts. The votes will be counted on 10 March.
The elections are expected to be a bipolar battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to make some headway in the state.
632 candidates were in the fray across the state's 70 constituencies
The number of polling booths was increased by 623 to 11,447
In the state's previous elections that were held in 2017, the BJP, led by Trivendra Singh Rawat, had won by an overwhelming margin, bagging 57 of the 70 seats
The Congress had finished second with 11 seats, and the remaining two seats had gone to Independent candidates
The results of the exit polls for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, conducted by various polling research agencies, are scheduled to be released after 6 pm on Monday, once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is lifted after the completion of the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, ZeeNews-DesignBoxed, and News24-Today's Chanakya are among the agencies expected to publish their exit poll predictions shortly.
Voting Ended in Uttarakhand With 62.5% Turnout
Voting had ended for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with a turnout of 62.5 percent. The district-wise turnout, as recorded by the EC till the end of polling at 6 pm on 14 February, is as follows:
Dehradun - 52.93%
Haridwar - 68.73%
Chamoli - 59.28%
Rudraprayag - 60.36%
Tehri Garhwal - 52.66%
Uttarkashi - 65.55%
Pauri Garhwal - 51.93%
Almora - 50.65%
Nainital - 63.12%
Pithoragarh - 57.49%
U S Nagar - 65.13%
Bageshwar - 57.83%
Champawat - 56.97%
