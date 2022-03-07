Uttarakhand Election 2022: Exit Poll Results for 70-Seat Assembly To Be Out Soon

Exit poll results for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in which 70 Assembly constituencies had gone to the polls last month, are scheduled to air after 6 pm on Monday, 7 March.

Held on 14 February, the Uttarakhand Assembly elections saw a 62.5 percent voter turnout across the 13 districts. The votes will be counted on 10 March.

The elections are expected to be a bipolar battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to make some headway in the state.