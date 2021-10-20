Harish Rawat Requests Congress To Relieve Him as the Punjab Party In-charge

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Wednesday, 20 October, declared that he has requested the party to relieve him from his duty as the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, in light of the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand.

Rawat said in a series of tweets in Hindi, “On the one hand, I have my duty towards my Janmabhoomi (Uttarakhand) and on the other, I have to serve my karmabhoomi (Punjab).”

He added, “As elections approach, a person’s full time will have to be given to both the places.”