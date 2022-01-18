Uttarakhand Elections: How Harak Singh Rawat Became Garhwal's Weather Vane

A member of three different parties in the past three decades and with more switches than one can remember, Harak Singh Rawat has been a weather vane in Uttarakhand politics.

The only difference is that this time, he was expelled by the BJP before he could make the switch to the Congress and now the latter is in two minds about his entry.

An emotional Rawat said that he had no intention of joining the Congress and that the BJP had treated him unfairly.

In a state that seems to be heading towards a very close mandate, can Harak Singh Rawat tilt the scales?

Let's take a short look at his political career, shifts and what lies ahead for him in this election