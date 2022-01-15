ADVERTISEMENT

UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath to Contest From Gorakhpur City, Announces BJP

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begin in February.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest Assembly election from Gorakhpur City, announces BJP.

