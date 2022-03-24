Yogi Adityanath Meets With Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Discuss UP Govt Formation
Adityanath will be formally elected as the leader of the legislature party at a meeting on Thursday.
Caretaker Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the formation of the new government in the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi on Wednesday, 23 March.
Adityanath reached Delhi after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand on Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, was held on Wednesday night at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence, reported IANS, quoting sources.
According to the report, the meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.
"Names and the number of deputy chief ministers were discussed in the meeting. We have come to know that both the current deputy CMs will be retained," sources said.
The names of ministers were also discussed after reviewing the performance of the existing ones, the report said.
Adityanath To Be Elected Leader of Legislature Party
Yogi Adityanath will be formally elected as the leader of the legislature party at a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of the BJP on Thursday.
IANS reported, quoting party sources, that the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhawan, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das.
After being elected as the leader, Adityanath will meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake his claim to form the government in the state.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Gomti Nagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda, Union Ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and others, along with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and some prominent leaders and personalities have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.