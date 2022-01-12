'With Maurya, Will Join SP,' BJP MLA Refutes Daughter's 'Father Abducted' Claim

Amid rumours about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vinay Shakya quitting BJP and joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), his daughter released a video on Tuesday, 11 January, claiming that her uncle Devendra Shakya had a role in this and that her father was kidnapped, who she claimed is ill.

This comes amid BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation from his position as a cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government.