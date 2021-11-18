'Will Contest UP Polls if Party Asks, Want To See BJP Wiped Out': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, who had earlier stated that he would not be contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, on Thursday, 18 October, said that he will compete in the polls if the party asks him to.

"That statement was twisted. If the Samajwadi Party decides, then I will contest," Yadav told NDTV in an interview, at a rally in UP's Ghazipur district.

"I want to see the BJP wiped out," the SP chief further said.