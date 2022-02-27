UP Polls Phase 5: Voting Begins, Amethi & Ayodhya Among 61 Seats in Fray
Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the BJP's biggest OBC face, is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district.
Polling in the fifth phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections began on Sunday, 27 February. There are 692 candidates in the fray for this phase of the elections, which span over 12 districts and 61 constituencies.
The voting, which started at 7 am, will end at 6 pm. Over 2.24 crore voters will decide the fate of the candidates.
Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi are some important seats to go to under fray
One seat in Rae Bareli district, where voting took place on 23 February, will also go to the polls in this phase
UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Offers Prayers at Residence
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya offers prayers at his residence as voting in the fifth phase of the polls gets underway.
One of the key candidates in the fray in this phase, the UP deputy chief minister and the party's biggest OBC face is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi and will go against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Pallavi is the younger sister of union minister Anupriya Patel, whose faction Apna Dal (Sonelal) continues to be with the BJP.
Which Districts Will See Voting Today?
The districts that will cast their vote in this phase are Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur.
PM Modi Urges Voters to Exercise Franchise
PM Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to request all voters to exercise their franchise and cast their votes.
