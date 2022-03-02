UP Elections Phase 6 To Mark Yogi's Debut, Purvanchal Belt To See Voting
Here's a look at the most notable candidates and the focal constituencies for the sixth phase.
As the period of polling in the seven-phase-long Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaches its end, the penultimate phase of the crucial polls is scheduled for Thursday, 3 March.
Voting in this phase, which spans over 10 districts and 57 seats, covers the Purvanchal belt in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
The districts that will cast their votes on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Ballia.
Incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is contesting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, will make his state Assembly elections debut in the sixth phase of the polls.
Here's a look at the most notable candidates and the focal constituencies for the sixth phase.
Key Candidates & Prominent Faces
Yogi Adityanath: Incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make his debut in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, contesting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. Adityanath has stood for the Lok Sabha polls from Gorakhpur five times between 1994 to 2014. He did not fight in the 2014 state Assembly elections, and was instead elected to the UP Legislative Council.
Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan: Indian lawyer and Dalit-Bahujan rights activist Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan is the co-founder and national president of the Bhim Army.
He will be taking on the BJP's Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Urban, where a large number of voters are categorised as belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Castes (OBC).
Vinay Shankar Tiwari: Samajwadi Party's Vinay is the son of Hari Shankar Tiwari, who is, in addition to being an erstwhile mafia don, among the most respected Brahmin leaders of eastern Uttar Pradesh where the Thakur-Brahmin hostilities have simmered for decades and are a critical voting barometer.
The sitting MLA from the Chillupar seat since March 2017, Vinay Tiwari had switched from the BSP to the SP in December 2021. He will be up against the BJP's Rajesh Tripathi, and Rajendra Sehi of the BSP, the party which had won the seat in the past three Assembly elections.
Jai Pratap Singh: The seven-time-MLA from the BJP is presently serving as the Minister of Medical and Health, Family Welfare, and Mother and Child Welfare in the Adityanath government.
He will be contesting from the Bansi Assembly constituency, a saffron-stronghold from which he was elected in 2012 and 2017 as well.
Rakesh Pandey: Senior politician Rakesh Pandey, formerly in the Bahujan Samaj Party, had joined the Samajwadi Party in January 2022. The former Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar has been fielded from Ambedkar Nagar district's Jalalpur seat, from where his son Ritesh Pandey had won in the 2017 state Assembly elections.
Kajal Nishad: Bhojpuri film and TV actress Kajal Nishad has been fielded by the SP from Campierganj, where Nishads, Yadavs, and Sainthwars comprise a significant portion of the OBC population.
The actress, who has worked in TV serials like Chameli, Lapataganj, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed, had defected from the Congress to the Samajwadi Party last year, and has been pitted against sitting MLA and former BJP minister Fateh Bahadur Singh.
Bastions & Battlegrounds: Key Constituencies for Phase 6
Gorakhpur Urban: The Gorakhpur seat is considered to be a stronghold of the Gorakhnath Math, whose present mahant or chief priest Yogi Adityanath is the BJP's candidate from this constituency. The seat has been under the BJP's hold since 1989, and currently belongs to four-time MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.
Battling against Adityanath on this BJP bastion are Azad Samaj Party (ASP) supremo Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan who looks to consolidate the sizeable Dalit vote in Gorakhpur, the SP's Subhavati Shukla, and the BSP's Khwaja Shamsuddin.
Fazilnagar: This seat in Kushinagar district, which has a large population of 90,000 Muslim voters and OBC voters, has been passed between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over the past two decades.
BJP turncoat and prominent OBC face Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched to the Samajwadi Party in January, will contest the from Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar.
The former cabinet minister had resigned after accusing the BJP of neglecting backward classes and Dalits. He will contest against the BJP's Surendra Kushwaha – the son of incumbent BJP MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha, and the BSP's Ilias Ansari.
Rudrapur: This seat in Deoria has seen a change of hands between the BJP, the Congress, the SP, and the BSP in the past four Assembly elections – with a different party emerging victorious each time.
Rajya Sabha MP sitting BJP MLA Jai Prakash Nishad will battle against the Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and the BSP's Suresh Tiwari on this turbulent seat which has a significant Nishad voter demographic.
Kushinagar: The seat will witness a battle between BJP candidate PN Pathak and the BSP's Rajesh Pratap Rao 'Banti Bhaiya,' who had lost the constituency to sitting BJP MLA Rajnikant Mani Tripathi in 2017.
The district has a large population of sugarcane farmers, who have articulated their disappointment with the BJP-led state government over the neglect of sugar mills, as per reports.
The BJP, has, however, inaugurated a major infrastructure and tourism project in the district in the past year – an international airport near the Buddhist temple in Kushinagar.
Itwa: This Siddharthnagar district constituency will host a close combat between the Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey and sitting BJP MLA and UP Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Chandra Dwivedi.
Pandey has won this seat six times in the past (1980, 1985, 1989, 2002, 2007 and 2012), and had lost to Dwivedi by a margin of 12,000 votes in 2017.
In UP Polls Phase 6, 21% Candidates Face Serious Criminal Charges & 65% Constituencies Are 'Red Alert'
Nearly 21 percent, or 151 out of 670, candidates contesting in this phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections face serious criminal cases such as rape and murder, according to an Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) report based on an analysis of their poll affidavits.
Of these, the Samajwadi Party has fielded the highest number of candidates with criminal charges.
Among the major political parties, 29 (60 percent) of these are from the SP's 48 candidates, 20 (39 percent) are from among the 52 fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 20 (36 percent) out of 52 from the Congress, 18 (32 percent) out of 57 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and five (10 percent) out of 51 fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party.
About 65 percent, or 37 out of 57 constituencies going into polls on Thursday are ‘red alert’ constituencies, where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.