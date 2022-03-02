UP Elections Phase 6 To Mark Yogi's Debut, Purvanchal Belt To See Voting

As the period of polling in the seven-phase-long Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaches its end, the penultimate phase of the crucial polls is scheduled for Thursday, 3 March.

Voting in this phase, which spans over 10 districts and 57 seats, covers the Purvanchal belt in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The districts that will cast their votes on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Ballia.