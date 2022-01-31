UP Polls: Opposition Inducing Voters to Seek Revenge on BJP, Says PM Modi
PM Modi was addressing the voters of Western UP in a virtual rally through the Jan Choupal programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 31 January, accused the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh of inducing voters to seek revenge on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"We are working hard to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, they (Opposition) are looking for an opportunity to seek revenge from you (public). Seeking revenge is their ideology," he said.
PM Modi was addressing the voters of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, and Gautam Budh Nagar in a virtual rally through the Jan Choupal programme.
He also said that earlier, strongmen and rioters used to run the show in UP.
"Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as government orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then government was celebrating," PM Narendra Modi said.
BJP Government in UP has Taught Meaning of Law to Mafias: PM Modi
"The illegal occupation of the homes, land and shops of the poor, Dalits, backward communities, and the downtrodden was a sign of socialism five years ago," he added.
He also said that five years ago, people used to migrate from the state "every other day".
"Abduction and demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders. The Yogi government has brought the state out of these situations in the last five years," he said.
"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has taught the meaning of the law to the mafias and goons who used to consider themselves above the law. That is why these goons are desperate to come to power anyhow," he added.
He also praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his leadership.
"Sometimes I hear about the dreams of some people. You all know that the only person who sleeps can see dreams. Those who are awake take resolutions. Yogi Ji is a leader who is always awake, and hence, he takes resolutions. This is the difference," he said.
PM Modi also said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement had seen a more than two-fold increase in the last five years.
"We had set a target of procuring a record quantity of foodgrains from farmers, and we had achieved this target. The MSP procurement has seen a more than two-fold increase in the last five years," he said.
"The biogas plants being set up in Uttar Pradesh will not only help tackle the problem of stray cattle but also provide a new avenue of revenue creation for farmers," he added.
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath also participated in the virtual rally and praised the safety and security conditions in western UP.
"Before 2017, the law and order situation was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections. Now, there is a good environment of safety and security in these areas and girls are safe," he said.
"It was a challenge for girls to step out of their homes in districts like Bulandshahr and Meerut before 2017. Now, a sense of safety among girls and traders and opportunities provided to farmers and youth are being seen as achievements of the double-engine BJP govt," he added.
