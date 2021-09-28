Uttar Pradesh: Day After Taking Oath, Jitin Prasada, Six Others Get Portfolios

A day after expanding his team ahead of the Assembly Elections next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, 27 September, allocated portfolios to the seven ministers who took oath in the state's new Cabinet on Sunday. The seven names comprise a Brahmin, three OBCs and three ministers from SCs.

Jitin Prasada was appointed Cabinet Minister for Technical Education, Dr Sangeeta Balwant Bind was named Minister of State for Cooperatives, and Dharamveer Prajapati was named the Minister of State, Industrial Development.

Sanjiv Kumar was appointed Minister of State, Social Welfare, and Hastinapur MLA Dinesh Khateek was made the Minister of State for MoS Jal Shakti.

Paltu Ram, who was earlier with BSP, was given charge of Home Guards and Soldiers (Servicemen) welfare. Bahedi MLA Chhatrapal Gangwar was named Minister of State for Finance.