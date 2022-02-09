UP Polls: Congress Promises Loan Waiver for Farmers, Cash for COVID-Hit Families

Just a day ahead of polling in the state, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 9 February, launched the party's manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a strong pitch for the welfare of farmers, COVID warriors, and teachers.

According to the manifesto, farmers' loans will be waived off within 10 days of the Congress coming to power in the state. Additionally, the electricity bills of farmers and those affected by COVID will be waived off.

The manifesto also promises Rs 3,000 compensation for crop damage due to stray cattle.