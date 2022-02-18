Perfume & Politics: All Bottled Up in UP's Kannauj

Mohd. Alam was a child when his grandparents first told him the (distorted) tale of the Mughal empress Nur Jahan accidentally discovering the rooh gulab ittar (rose perfume) in the bath.

“I was also told that my ancestors supplied ittar to rulers and nobles in the mid-19th century, often travelling for months across desserts, forests and rivers to deliver a small consignment,” says Alam, who is now 40 years old, with a glint in his eyes.

Alam is a known perfumer based in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, also known as the “scent capital of India.” The city, which goes to polls on 20 February, is home to hundreds of varieties of ittar –from floral fragrances such as rose and chameli to unique ones such as the smell of rain-kissed earth.