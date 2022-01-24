UP Polls: SP Fields Dharam Singh Saini From Nakur, Azam Khan From Rampur

The Samajwadi Party on Monday, 24 January, made additions to their list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has announced another 159 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Among the most prominent faces in the list are party chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal, and former BJP minister Dharam Singh Saini, who is slated to contest from Nakur.

Further, senior leader and previously jailed MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan will contest from the Rampur and Suar seats, respectively.

In the previous polls, Abdullah Azam was elected from Suar, but the Allahabad High Court had cancelled his election on the grounds that he was under 25 at the time of filing his nomination. His case has since been pending in the Supreme Court, and the Suar seat has remained vacant.