UP Polls Phase 5 Roundup: 53.98% Turnout, Dy CM KP Maurya Casts His Vote

Polling in the fifth phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections ended on Sunday, 27 February, with 53.98% percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm. The voting had started at 7 am.

There were 692 candidates in the fray for this phase of the elections, which spanned over 12 districts and 61 constituencies.

Some of the key districts where votes were cast in this phase were Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, and Kaushambi.

In addition, one seat in Raebareli district, where voting took place on 23 February, also went to the polls in this phase.