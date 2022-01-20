UP Polls: MLA Aditi Singh Quits Congress Two Months After Joining BJP
She joined BJP in November last year, and speculations are rife she will again be fielded from Raibareli Sadar.
In the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Raibareli on Thursday, 20 January, submitted her resignation from the primary membership of the party to President Sonia Gandhi.
She was elected as an MLA from the Raibareli seat in 2017.
However, she later pit herself as a rebel by publicly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on numerous occasions, hinting that she could soon jump ship.
She joined the BJP in November last year, and speculations are rife that she will again be fielded from the Raibareli Sadar seat.
Prior to joining, the BJP, Singh had criticised senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the contentious farm laws. According to ANI, she had said:
"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when bills were brought. She has a problem when the laws have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise.”
In May 2021, Singh was suspended from the Congress party’s women's wing.
The state of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, starting 10 February and culminating on 7 March.
