Umar Khalid's Father, Akhilesh Yadav 'Hatching a Conspiracy': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, 21 October, commented on a recent meeting between Delhi riots-accused activist Umar Khalid's father and politician Akhilesh Yadav, and said that the two were were hatching a conspiracy.

Addressing a Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow on Thursday, Adityanath said, “Opposition parties can go to any extent. You must have seen who recently came to meet with a party. Umar Khalid’s father. Umar Khalid who says ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’,” news agency PTI reported.

Khalid's father and president of the Welfare Party of India, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, had met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on 2 October.