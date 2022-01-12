ADVERTISEMENT

'Talks of Future of UP': Akhilesh Yadav Chairs Meet With Allies Ahead of Polls

The Samajwadi Party announced Nationalist Congress Party leader KK Sharma as its first candidate for the polls.

The Quint
Published
Uttar Pradesh Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 12 January, chaired a meeting with leaders of the party's allies in Lucknow.</p></div>
i

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 12 January, chaired a meeting with the leaders of the party's allies in Lucknow.

"With the top leadership of all the allies of SP, today talks of development and future of Uttar Pradesh took place," Yadav tweeted after the meeting.

A photo of the meeting showed SP leader Krishna Patel sitting at the head of the table, while Yadav sitting next to her.

After the meeting, the SP announced that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader KK Sharma will contest Bulandshahr’s Anupshar constituency as the joint candidate of SP-NCP.

Also Read

Day After His Exit, Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-UP Minister SP Maurya

Day After His Exit, Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-UP Minister SP Maurya
ADVERTISEMENT

"We have pledged to make Akhilesh Yadav the next CM of Uttar Pradesh. The list of candidates of the SP-led alliance will be released in a phased manner. My party will not contest in the first and second phases," Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will take place in seven phases beginning 10 February, will see parties contesting for 403 Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in UP is witnessing an exodus of its leaders ahead of the key polls, with two ministers and four MLAs submitting their resignations over the past two days.

Former UP Ministers Dara Singh Chauhan and Swami Prasad Maurya are expected to join the SP in the coming days.

Also Read

Swami Prasad Maurya to Join SP on 14 Jan, Says BJP Should've Been Cautious

Swami Prasad Maurya to Join SP on 14 Jan, Says BJP Should've Been Cautious

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT