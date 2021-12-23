'Some Don't Want UP To Develop': PM Modi Targets Previous Govts in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some see politics only through the lens of caste, creed, and religion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 23 December, said that some who see politics only through the lens of caste and religion, do not like the development that Uttar Pradesh has seen under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.
Addressing a public programme in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the prime minister said:
"When I talk of the double power of double engine and double development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh, some people get very upset. These are the people who saw the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed, and religion, and don't want the state to develop."Prime Minister Modi
"These people never wanted UP to develop, UP to have a modern identity. Schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, water, electricity, houses for the poor, gas connections, toilets – they do not consider these as development," he added.
Hitting out against the previous state governments, Modi said, "This language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is also out of their syllabus. In their syllabus - mafiaism, familyism. Illegal occupation of houses and lands is in their syllabus."
“The difference between what the people of UP got earlier and what the people of UP are getting from our government today is clear. We are enhancing the heritage of UP and also developing UP,” he further stated, adding, "But those who only think selfishly are not liking the development of UP. The situation is such that these people have started objecting to the development of Purvanchal, Baba Vishwanath Dham as well."
The comments come ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where retaining power is crucial for the BJP.
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Dairy & Development Projects, Says 'Cows Are Revered As Mothers'
Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Varanasi's Karkhiyaon on Wednesday.
"Spread across 30 acres of land, the Dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day," as per a press release by the government.
Modi, at the event, underlined the importance of livestock, and said, “Talking about cows can be a crime for some people, cows are revered as mothers by us. People who make fun of cow-buffalo forget that the livelihood of 8 crore families of the country is run by such livestock.”
He added that the strengthening of India's dairy sector is one of the top priorities of the government.
The programme also witnessed Prime Minister inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crores in Varanasi.
"How can our cities adopt a new body while maintaining the ancient identity, it is visible in Kashi. The projects whose foundation stone has been laid and dedicated today will give further impetus to the 'Bhavya Kashi-Divya Kashi' campaign," Modi was quoted as saying at the programme.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey were among those present at the occasion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.