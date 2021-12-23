'Some Don't Want UP To Develop': PM Modi Targets Previous Govts in Varanasi

Hitting out against the previous state governments, Modi said, "This language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is also out of their syllabus. In their syllabus - mafiaism, familyism. Illegal occupation of houses and lands is in their syllabus."

“The difference between what the people of UP got earlier and what the people of UP are getting from our government today is clear. We are enhancing the heritage of UP and also developing UP,” he further stated, adding, "But those who only think selfishly are not liking the development of UP. The situation is such that these people have started objecting to the development of Purvanchal, Baba Vishwanath Dham as well."

The comments come ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where retaining power is crucial for the BJP.