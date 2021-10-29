Priyanka Gandhi Meets Kin of Farmers Who Died Waiting for Fertiliser in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 29 October, met the families of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, two of whom allegedly fell ill and died waiting in a queue for purchasing fertiliser, while the other two farmers died by suicide.

The entire region of Bundelkhand is currently facing a scarcity of agricultural fertiliser, Congress has claimed.

Gandhi addressed the media after meeting the kin of the deceased farmers and was quoted as saying, “Lesser quantity of fertiliser is now being given in sacks and the price has been increased. What will they do? They have a lot of issues but government isn't listening. They know that farmers are on roads for months. They are being mowed down by vehicles”, news agency ANI reported.