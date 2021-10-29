Priyanka Gandhi Meets Kin of Farmers Who Died Waiting for Fertiliser in UP
Congress has alleged that the entire region of Bundelkhand is facing a scarcity of agricultural fertiliser.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 29 October, met the families of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, two of whom allegedly fell ill and died waiting in a queue for purchasing fertiliser, while the other two farmers died by suicide.
The entire region of Bundelkhand is currently facing a scarcity of agricultural fertiliser, Congress has claimed.
Gandhi addressed the media after meeting the kin of the deceased farmers and was quoted as saying, “Lesser quantity of fertiliser is now being given in sacks and the price has been increased. What will they do? They have a lot of issues but government isn't listening. They know that farmers are on roads for months. They are being mowed down by vehicles”, news agency ANI reported.
Further, Gandhi added, “The government has failed, it has completely ignored farmers. This is not an issue of these four farmers alone, this is an issue of the entire Bundelkhand.”
Later, she said in a tweet in Hindi, "In all of Bundelkhand, farmers are giving their lives standing in lines for fertilizer. There in Lakhimpur a minister's son crushes several farmers with a jeep and his father later shares a stage in Lucknow with the home minister. The farmers of this country are watching your arrogance.”
Gandhi’s visit to Lalitpur comes ahead of the UP assembly polls next year. Just a few days ago, Gandhi had launched three 'Pratigya Yatras' from UP’s Barabanki on 23 October.
Moreover, apart from the promised 40 percent tickets for women candidates, she also announced free e-Scooty for graduate girls and smartphones for Class 12 pass girls, farm loan waiver, Rs 25,000 per year to poor families, among other things.
(With inputs from ANI.)
