PM Modi Meets MPs From Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Assembly Elections

The saffron party is set to hold a series of six 'yatras' across UP before the end of December. The yatras will cover each of the 403 Assembly seats in the state, leaving no stone unturned as they gear up for next year's Assembly polls.

Assembly elections will be held early next year in five states, including UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in late 2022.

Modi is also inaugurating the All India Mayors’ Conference on Friday via video conferencing.