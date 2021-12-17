PM Modi Meets MPs From Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Assembly Elections
The saffron party is set to hold a series of six 'yatras' across UP before the end of December.
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, MPs from UP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday, 17 December. Modi had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of north-eastern and southern states.
This comes days after Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He had also chaired a meeting with 12 chief ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states during his visit, stressing on good governance practices in Varanasi.
As per the MPs, these meetings have been informal and not agenda-specific. The PM has reportedly asked the MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities and to shun VIP culture, Times of India reported.
The saffron party is set to hold a series of six 'yatras' across UP before the end of December. The yatras will cover each of the 403 Assembly seats in the state, leaving no stone unturned as they gear up for next year's Assembly polls.
Assembly elections will be held early next year in five states, including UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in late 2022.
Modi is also inaugurating the All India Mayors’ Conference on Friday via video conferencing.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
