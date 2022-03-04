Ahead of Last Phase of UP Election, PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow in Varanasi
The PM's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'Jai Shri Ram' and the showering of flower petals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on 7 March.
The prime minister began the rally after putting a garland on the statue of former Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
He was seen greeting the public while wearing a saffron cap and a towel around his neck.
The PM's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'Jai Shri Ram' and the showering of flower petals, reported news agency PTI.
He had arrived for the roadshow in Varanasi after conducting a rally in Mirzapur on the same day.
The prime minister had started his rally in Varanasi from the exact same place after submitting his nomination papers before the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Rahul, Priyanka Offer Prayers in Varanasi
Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were also in Varanasi on Friday.
The siblings offered prayers at the city's Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of the polls — hours before PM Modi's visit to the shrine, PTI reported.
After their visit to the temple, they went to the Pindara Assembly constituency, where Congress leader Ajay Rai is up against the incumbent BJP MLA Awdhesh Singh.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani had also visited the shrine earlier on Friday.
54 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts will go to the polls during the seventh and final phase of the UP assembly election on 7 March. The result will be declared on 10 March.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.