'Entire Cadre Working for Victory': Amit Shah Says BJP Is Stronger Amid UP Polls

Shah said that CM Adityanath "has led an exemplary life" and greatly improved law and order in UP. The roads have also been improved to a great extent, he said.

"The state never had such good roads – Ghaziabad to Ganga, Gorakhpur to Agra, every region in the state is connected to an Expressway," he stated, adding that the party has fulfilled 92 percent of their promises made in the 2017 manifesto.

He also said that talk of Adityanath as a future prime ministerial candidate is "natural," as "so much work has been done under him, after so many years."