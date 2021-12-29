'Cylinder Refill Too Expensive': Hoardings of BJP Rally Uprooted for Firewood
People took down the hoardings after BJP president JP Nadda's election rally in Uttar Pradesh.
Several people who had attended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Tuesday, 28 December, took down massive hoardings of the party after the event to collect wood for cooking, stating that cylinder refills were too expensive.
Nadda was in UP to campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. Reportedly, lakhs of rupees were spent on the hoardings.
A woman is heard saying in a video of the incident, "A cylinder is for Rs 1,000. We cannot fill the cylinder again. This wood will be used for cooking at home."
Has PMUY Failed to Phase Out Chulhas?
The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) which began in 2016, provides free LPG connections to women who belong to BPL (below-poverty-line) households.
However, as per reports, PMUY has been unable to phase out chulhas or earthen stoves, due to several factors, including the price hike.
The government pays Rs 1,600 for the security deposit for the cylinder, the cost of regulator and the installation charges.
However, after the connection is received, families have to buy their own refill cylinders, which currently in Uttar Pradesh costs over Rs 900 each, a price many BPL households cannot afford.
Moreover, as per a February 2019 study by Research Institute for Compassionate Economics (RICE), 73 percent of beneficiaries in rural Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh use solid fuels for cooking.
According to news agency PTI, Nadda, hopeful of an electoral win, had said at the rally, "The victory in 2022 elections will be ours, it will also be of the people. It will be a win for the dreams and development of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It will be a win for the farmers, women, youth, and for the self-respect of Uttar Pradesh. And it will defeat casteism, hooliganism, appeasement, and 'mafiaraaj'. This will be a win for the nationalists and a tight slap for 'Jinnavaadiyo' (followers of Jinnah)."
(With inputs from PTI.)
