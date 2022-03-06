Children Held Back By Hunger: How COVID-19 Intensified UP's Malnutrition Crisis

We meet 8-year-old Sahil and his mother Suryakanti in a Musahar hamlet in the village of Bhurkuraha, in east UP's Jaunpur. They are staying at Suryakanti's paternal abode for a few days.

Suryakanti explains why her family has had to sleep on an empty stomach on far too often an occasion since the onset of the pandemic, "First, there was no work during the lockdown. Then, the rations we received were not enough to feed the family for the entire month. Our rations for the month got over in a week. We had to buy our supplies after that."

But given the economic distress due to the pandemic, that hasn’t always been easy. As a result, Suryakanti and her kids were forced to resort to having only one meal a day.