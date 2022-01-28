BJP's 3rd List for UP Polls: Siddharth Nath Singh To Fight From Allahabad West

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 28 January, released a list of 91 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections. The ruling party has given tickets to 13 ministers and is repeating its sitting MLA in Ayodhya.

While the party has dropped Co-Operative Affairs Minister Mukut Bihari Verma from the polls, his son Gaurav has been fielded from his Kaiserganj seat in Bahraich.