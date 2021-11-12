Ahead of UP Assembly Polls, Amit Shah To Chair Key Meeting in Varanasi Today
Shah will be holding meetings with senior BJP leaders of including CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Friday, 12 November and is scheduled to chair a meeting with multiple party leaders in Varanasi and brainstorm election strategies with them.
Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Among others, Shah will be holding meetings with senior BJP leaders of the state, including Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
A BJP leader told The Indian Express that Shah is expected to seek feedback about poll preparations and the meeting may be used to plan out poll programmes and other political activities.
Shah will also attend the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported.
Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, is then scheduled to hold a rally on Saturday in Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav.
Shah's visit to UP comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls and his work in Varanasi assumes special significance as Modi's constituency is particularly important for the party in the state.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.)
