Ahead of UP Assembly Polls, Amit Shah To Chair Key Meeting in Varanasi Today

Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Friday, 12 November and is scheduled to chair a meeting with multiple party leaders in Varanasi and brainstorm election strategies with them.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among others, Shah will be holding meetings with senior BJP leaders of the state, including Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.