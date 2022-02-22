Arrest, Cancel Nomination: Row Over BJP MLA's 'DNA Test for Muslim Blood' Remark

As the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are underway in full swing, a second police case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghvendra Singh for giving hate speech against the Muslim community.

In an address to his supporters, the video of which is viral on social media, Singh can be heard saying that the ones who do not vote for him or the BJP are traitors and that he will get DNA tests done to check if such voters are Hindus or 'miyan log' (a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims).