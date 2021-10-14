Amit Shah, Senior BJP Leaders Hold Key Meet to Discuss Upcoming State Elections
Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – are expected to go to polls in 2022.
Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, 13 October, held a two-hour-long meeting in Delhi to discuss the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – are expected to go to polls in February-March 2022.
The meeting, held at the BJP's former office at Delhi's Ashoka road, was attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, National General Secretary Arun Singh, and Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, in addition to Shah, as per an India Today report.
The leaders reportedly deliberated upon the party's strategy for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
The meeting comes close on the heels of another party meeting that had been held on Monday, 11 October, to discuss the approaching Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which are crucial for the party to retain its power at the Centre.
BJP's Key Meet on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls
The BJP on Monday held a meeting in the national capital to discuss the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and devised a 100-day game plan for pre-poll campaigning.
In addition to BJP president JP Nadda and BL Santhosh, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, BJP Uttar Pradesh chief Swantantra Dev Singh, and state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the meeting, as per a report by news agency ANI.
The party will be launching 100 programmes in the approximately 100 days that remain ahead of the crucial state election, the logistics of which were reportedly discussed during the meeting in Delhi.
"Every morcha will be given a set number of days to complete its programmes and meetings Assembly wise. Each morcha has to touch every Assembly constituency," a senior party leader told ANI.
The fallout of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, wherein four farmers died in the Uttar Pradesh district after allegedly being mowed down by the car of Union Minister Ajay Misra's son, was also discussed at the key party meeting.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today)
