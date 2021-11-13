'Love Hindi More Than Gujarati': Amit Shah in Varanasi, Ahead of UP Polls
After having recently set a target of over 300 seats in the UP polls, Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP), and on his second day in UP’s Varanasi on Saturday, 13 November, Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah inaugurated the first Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and batted for the promotion of Hindi to ‘Rajbhasha’. Shah, according to DD News, said:
“I love Hindi language more than Gujarati. We need to strengthen our Rajbhasha.”
Further, Shah reportedly claimed that regional languages can only be strengthened when Hindi becomes rich and prosperous.
Crediting Kashi – as Varanasi is still referred to by many – with the birth of Hindi, the home minister claimed that the first Hindi dictionary was made in ‘Banaras’ (Varanasi).
WHAT WAS THE DAY 1 OF AMIT SHAH’S TRIP LIKE?
Shah arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and chaired a meeting with multiple party leaders in Varanasi to brainstorm election strategies.
The Indian Express quoted a party leader who attended Friday’s meeting as claiming that Shah told the gathering that even if the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) come together, they would not be able to defeat the BJP. A party leader also told the daily that they “have been asked to register 100 new members at each booth, and connect with first-time voters as well.”
BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh reportedly stated that the home minister asked the attendees of the meeting to pledge that “booth jeeta, toh UP jeeta (if the booth is won, UP is won)”.
After having recently set a target of over 300 seats in the 2022 UP Assembly polls, Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. He landed in Varanasi on Friday evening, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
