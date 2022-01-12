Amid Exodus, UP BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi Dispels Resignation Rumours
The denial comes at a time when the BJP is witnessing a flurry of resignations from its Uttar Pradesh unit.
Amid an exodus from the Uttar Pradesh BJP ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, party MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi on Wednesday, 12 January, dispelled rumours suggesting that he had resigned from the party.
Alluding to a resignation letter that had been widely circulated, Bhadohi MLA Tripathi clarified that the purported letter was doctored.
"By scanning our letter pads, some members of the Opposition parties or some other kinds of people are spreading false rumours, which I deny. Bharatiya Janata Party zindabad."MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi
The statement comes at a time when the BJP is witnessing a flurry of resignations from its Uttar Pradesh unit, with a number of prominent leaders quitting the party for greener pastures.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from his post.
Chauhan is the second minister to exit the state government after senior minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and left his post on Tuesday. He is slated to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on 14 January.
The resignation of Maurya, a prominent OBC (Other Backward Class) face of the BJP in UP, was followed by the resignation of four more BJP legislators – Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Vinay Shakya, and Bhagwati Sagar.
