Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video of BJP Rally in Amroha, Questions Lack of EC Action

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 17 January, took to Twitter to quote-tweet a video of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and pointed out that the Election Commission's (EC) duty was to ensure that all parties follow the Model Code and COVID protocols uniformly.

This comes days after the Election Commission issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for allegedly violating COVID protocols in Lucknow on Friday, 14 January, and asked it to file a reply within 24 hours.

Sharing the video, Yadav on Monday wrote: "There is a complete ban on the office and programmes of the Samajwadi Party... but the chief minister "with a few days left" and the Amroha BJP candidate are publicly mocking the Model Code and COVID guidelines."