Jewar Airport: Broken Homes, Lost Livelihood, and No Place To Bury the Dead

In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government acquired 1,200 square meter of Vikas Singh's land for the Jewar International Airport, located barely 75 km away from the National Capital. Singh, a farmer from Dayanatpur village on the outskirts of Jewar, was promised a plot, monetary compensation, and a cattle-shed.

Five years later, however, Singh is waiting for the Uttar Pradesh government to keep these promises as he lives in a rented house without any permanent source of income.

"I used to plough 12 bighas of my land and had four buffaloes and two cows. I owned 1,200 square meter land in this village. The administration acquired my land and promised that they will rehabilitate me. They said I will be given a home, and a farm for the animals. Till date, however, I have been allotted only 600 square meter of land. My buffaloes have nowhere to go, and my cow has died," he says.