Saffron Sweep Again? Here's the Live Interactive Map of UP As Leads Come In

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Legislative Assembly election was conducted in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March with 403 seats going to the polls.

A voter turnout of 69.42 percent was witnessed in phase one, 64.66 percent in phase two, 62.49 percent in phase three, 62.82 percent in phase four, 58.33 percent in phase five, 55.79 percent in phase six, and 57.7 percent in phase seven.

Some of the key candidates in the election included UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, contesting from Gorakhpur Urban; Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, and Azad Samaj Party’s Chandrashekhar Azad from Gorakhpur Urban.

In the previous Assembly election conducted in 2017, the BJP formed the government, having picked up 312 seats. The SP had won 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19 seats, and the Congress seven.

Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2022 UP polls, albeit with a reduced majority.