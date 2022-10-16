Haridwar-Born Kashmiri Pandit Is US Ambassador to Holland: Who's Shefali Duggal?

Duggal, a Kashmiri Pandit, was born in Haridwar, then a part of Uttar Pradesh and now in Uttarakhand, in November 1971.

In an interview with The Cherry Tree, the Indian-American said that she used to visit Kashmir quite often as a child, as the entire maternal side of her family lived there until the early 1990s.

She moved to Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh with her family when she was two years old, and then to Ohio's Cincinnati at the age of five, where she grew up.